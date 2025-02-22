GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Black Queens coach Björkegren confident in player’s potential despite Morocco defeat

Published on: 22 February 2025
Ghana's National Women's Football Team head coach, Kim Lars BjÃ¶rkegren, remains optimistic about his team's future despite a 1-0 loss to Morocco in a friendly game.

The defeat marked BjÃ¶rkegren's first game in charge, but he was encouraged by his team's performance.

"It's really good and fun for us to see that we have the potential to play against a good team, away gameâ€¦they have been with the same coach for one and a half years, I have just been (in charge) for a couple of trainings so I think that the future is so bright and we are just going to keep working hard," BjÃ¶rkegren said.

The Swedish trainer acknowledged that there is room for improvement, but he is confident that his team will learn from the experience.

"We are going to learn from this game, it was a really good game for us and we are going to make sure that we are prepared for the summer (Women's AFCON)."

