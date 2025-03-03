Black Queens coach Bjorkegren embarks on decisive player scouting mission in Europe

In an active attempt to bolster the Ghana women's national team, Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren embarked on a far-reaching player scouting mission in Europe.

With international friendlies and Women's African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) around the corner, this move represents the resolve towards talent scouting and nurturing for the coveted tournament.

Coach Kim's journey began in Sweden, where he had the ringside experience of the brilliance of former Black Princesses star Sharon Sampson.

Pitea IF player Sharon showed her worth during a must-win Swedish Cup tie against Alingsas IF, making a vital contribution toward guiding her team to an thrilling 1-0 victory.

However, Coach Kim's journey extends beyond European shores. He even visited the Methodist Astro Turf in Ghana to watch the current Women's FA Cup.

Being present for the quarterfinal match between Rootz Sistaz and Ampem Darkoa Ladies allowed him to gauge local talent as well as condition players for international competition.

Coach Kim will return to Ghana in the weeks ahead to continue his evaluation in the Women's Premier League and the Women's FA Cup.

This all-encompassing approach to identifying talent is important as the Black Queens prepare for victory in the challenges ahead with a squad strengthened by a blend of local and international talents.