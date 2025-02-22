Black Queens coach Björkegren hoping to prepare better for WAFCON after Morocco defeat

Ghana's National Women's Football Team head coach, Kim Lars BjÃ¶rkegren, is looking forward to using the lessons learned from their 1-0 loss to Morocco in a friendly game to better prepare for the upcoming Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Despite the defeat, BjÃ¶rkegren was encouraged by his team's performance, saying "It's really good and fun for us to see that we have the potential to play against a good team, away gameâ€¦they have been with the same coach for one and a half years.

“I have just been (in charge) for a couple of trainings so I think that the future is so bright and we are just going to keep working hard."

BjÃ¶rkegren acknowledged that there is room for improvement and is focused on preparing his team for the summer tournament.

"We are going to learn from this game, it was a really good game for us and we are going to make sure that we are prepared for the summer (Women's AFCON)."