Black Queens coach Bjorkegren: Morocco friendly key for player development and team growth

Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren has emphasised the importance of Ghana’s international friendly against Morocco, stating that the match is not just about winning but also about team development.

Morocco, one of Africa’s rising women’s football teams, presents a strong challenge, and Bjorkegren believes the game will help assess Ghana’s progress under his leadership.

“Morocco is a good team with a lot of talent. Playing away from home will be a challenge, especially with our new coaching staff and players. But we're focused on building for the long term, learning from our mistakes, and preparing for the summer tournament. We'll work hard to win, but we're also looking at the bigger picture,” he noted.

The Swedish coach also stressed the need to give every player a fair chance to prove themselves, highlighting his commitment to squad rotation.

“It's essential to give all players a chance to showcase their abilities. We need to balance short-term and long-term goals, focusing on building for the future. I want to see all players participate in both games and training sessions, ensuring everyone gets a chance to demonstrate their potential,” he added.

Ghana will take on Morocco at 17:00Hrs on Friday at the PÃ¨re JÃ©go Stadium in Casablanca before playing against AS FAR Rabat three days later.