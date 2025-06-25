Black Queens coach Bjorkegren pushes for players to join competitive leagues ahead of WAFCON

Ghana's Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren has emphasised the importance of his players competing in stronger leagues as they prepare for the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), while admitting his side aren't tournament favorites.

The Swedish tactician, who replaced Nora Hauptle earlier this year, revealed his long-term vision includes having Ghana's top players test themselves in more competitive environments.

"One of our long-term goals is to get our top players competing in stronger leagues," Bjorkegren told CAFOnline.com.

Despite Ghana's rich WAFCON history - including three final appearances (1998, 2002, 2006) - the coach tempered expectations ahead of their 13th tournament appearance: "Ghana hasn't won the title, and the last final was in 2006. So we're not among the favorites. But I believe we can be a strong underdog."

Bjorkegren acknowledged the work remaining to prepare his squad: "We still have work to do, both on and off the pitch. Tactically, we need to be more organized, and fitness levels must improve. We've had very limited training sessions so far, but with every camp, we grow stronger."

The Black Queens will begin their latest quest for a maiden WAFCON title when the tournament kicks off in Morocco on July 5, with Bjorkegren hoping his players' development in quality leagues will eventually translate to international success.