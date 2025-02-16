GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Ghana's No. 1

Black Queens coach Björkegren scouts local talent at Women's FA Cup clash

Published on: 16 February 2025
Black Queens coach Björkegren scouts local talent at Women's FA Cup clash

Black Queens head coach Kim Lars BjÃ¶rkegren wasted no time getting involved in Ghana’s domestic football scene, attending the Women's FA Cup match between Rootz Sistaz and Ampem Darkoa Ladies at the Senchi Methodist Astro Turf in Akosombo just hours after his unveiling.

The Swedish tactician took the opportunity to assess the local league, observe players firsthand, and spot potential talents for the national team.

Among those under his watch was Comfort Yeboah, who recently earned a place in his maiden Black Queens call-up.

BjÃ¶rkegren has plans to expand his scouting efforts, intending to attend Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League matches after the team returns from their training tour in Morocco.

The FA Cup encounter itself delivered plenty of excitement, as Rootz Sistaz pulled off a dramatic 4-3 victory over Ampem Darkoa Ladies. The game was level at 1-1 after regulation time, but Rootz Sistaz displayed remarkable resilience to claim a memorable win, marking a significant milestone for the club.

BjÃ¶rkegren’s immediate focus remains on preparing the Black Queens for their upcoming friendly against Morocco on February 21, ahead of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in July.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more