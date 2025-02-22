GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's No. 1

Black Queens coach Bjorkegren sees bright future in Ghanaian squad

Published on: 22 February 2025
Black Queens coach Bjorkegren sees bright future in Ghanaian squad

Ghana's National Women's Football Team head coach, Kim Lars BjÃ¶rkegren, is optimistic about the future of his team despite their 1-0 loss to Morocco in a friendly game.

The defeat marked BjÃ¶rkegren's first game in charge, but he was encouraged by the team's performance.

"It's really good and fun for us to see that we have the potential to play against a good team, away gameâ€¦they have been with the same coach for one and a half years, I have just been (in charge) for a couple of trainings so I think that the future is so bright and we are just going to keep working hard," BjÃ¶rkegren said.

The Swedish trainer emphasized that the team will learn from the game and prepare for the upcoming Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

"We are going to learn from this game, it was a really good game for us and we are going to make sure that we are prepared for the summer (Women's AFCON)."

BjÃ¶rkegren's positive outlook suggests a promising future for the Ghanaian squad under his leadership.

