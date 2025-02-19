Black Queens coach Bjorkegren targets top four spots in Africa

Newly appointed Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren has set his sights on propelling Ghana to the top four teams in Africa.

The Swedish coach, who recently signed a two-year contract, has already joined the squad in Morocco as they prepare for an international friendly against the North African side.

Bjorkegren emphasised the importance of consistent improvement and securing a top-four spot in Africa. "We need to make sure that, in the long run, the Black Queens are a top-four team in Africa," he stated.

The coach's immediate objectives include finishing in the top four at the next Africa Cup of Nations and securing a spot at the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.

"For me, the immediate task is to make sure we are in the top four in the next AFCON and guarantee we will be in Brazil," he added.

Bjorkegren is confident that with hard work and dedication, the Black Queens can achieve their goals.

"The Women's Africa Cup of Nations is on the way, and we have the Women's World Cup in Brazil. We have to start now and make sure we improve each day," he said.