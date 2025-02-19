Black Queens coach Bjorkegren vows to make Ghanaians proud of national team

Newly appointed Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren has pledged to make Ghanaians proud of the national team as he begins his tenure.

The Swedish coach, who signed a two-year contract, has already joined the squad in Morocco as they prepare for an international friendly against the North African side.

Bjorkegren emphasized his commitment to improving the team's performance and securing a place among Africa's top four teams. "We are going to do everything to make the people proud of the women's national team," he stated.

The coach's immediate objectives include finishing in the top four at the next Africa Cup of Nations and securing a spot at the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.

"We need to make sure that, in the long run, the Black Queens are a top-four team in Africa," he added.

Bjorkegren's determination to succeed is evident, and he is eager to get started. "The Women's Africa Cup of Nations is on the way, and we have the Women's World Cup in Brazil. We have to start now and make sure we improve each day," he said.