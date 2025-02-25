Black Queens coach happy with improved team cohesion after camping

Black Queens coach, Kim Lars Bjorkegren, has expressed his delight with the significant improvement in team cohesion after a week-long camping session.

Despite a defeat in their international friendly match against Morocco, Bjorkegren was impressed with the team's attitude and work ethic.

"I think the week has been really, really good. This team came as one group and they are leaving in a completely different (state), a better group, I would say," Bjorkegren said.

The Swedish trainer highlighted the team's improved team spirit and their hard work in training.

"Off the pitch, with the team building, we have a great team spirit here and they have been working really hard in training. The focus has been more about defending with high pressure and to play with energy as a team," he added.

The Black Queens are preparing for the Women's African Cup of Nations in Morocco in July, and Bjorkegren's positive assessment of the team's progress is a promising sign for their future prospects.

Although a scheduled friendly match against Raja Athletic was cancelled, the Ghana Football Association has promised to arrange another friendly match in due course.