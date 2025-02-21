Black Queens coach Kim Bjorkegren confident ahead of first game against Morocco

Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren is optimistic about his first match in charge of the Ghana women's national team as they prepare to face Morocco in a friendly on February 21 in Casablanca.

The Swedish tactician was officially unveiled on February 14, replacing Nora Hauptle, and is tasked with leading Ghana to the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco. The Black Queens have not qualified for the tournament since 2018, and Bjorkegren is determined to end that drought.

Acknowledging the challenge of making an immediate impact, he remains upbeat about the team’s prospects. “It is difficult to adapt 100% after a couple of training sessions, so we can’t expect them to understand everything immediately. But they are listening, and they are doing their best,” he said.

Despite the short preparation period, Bjorkegren believes in the squad's quality. “I’ve watched them in three or four games. It’s a really good team. Playing away is always tough, especially for me as a new coach, but there’s no reason to make excuses. We will do everything we can to win the game,” he added.

Ghana’s Black Queens have finished as runners-up three times in the WAFCON (1998, 2002, and 2006) but have yet to lift the trophy. With Bjorkegren at the helm, the team will look to make a strong statement as they aim for continental glory.