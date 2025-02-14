Black Queens coach Kim Bjorkegren confident of success after unveiling

Newly appointed Black Queens coach, Kim Lars Bjorkegren, has expressed confidence in achieving success with the team after being officially unveiled by the Ghana Football Association.

The Swedish tactician has signed a two-year contract, taking over from Nora HÃ¤uptle, who departed to coach Zambia after her contract expired.

Speaking at his unveiling, the 43-year-old emphasized his commitment to player development and long-term success.

"The most important aspect of my job is to visit all the players, watch games, and help them improve," Bjorkegren said.

"Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, but for me, the staff, and the players, working hard every day is key to ensuring success sooner or later.

"I see so much talent in this country, and I am really sure that in the short term, we have the potential to succeed. In the long term, I can guarantee we will be successful."

Bjorkegren’s first test as Black Queens coach will be a friendly against Morocco on February 21 as part of preparations for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in July.

Ghana has been drawn into Group C alongside South Africa, Mali, and Tanzania.