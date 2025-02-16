Black Queens coach Kim Bjorkegren names squad for Morocco training camp

Black Queens head coach Kim Lars BjÃ¶rkegren has named his first squad for a training camp in Morocco, where the team will play a training match and an international friendly against the Atlas Lionesses.

The squad includes standout performers from the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League, with Army Ladies’ Adama Alhassan, FC Epiphany Warriors’ Safia Salifu, Kumasi Sports Academy’s Kerrie McCarthy, and Ampem Darkoa’s Comfort Yeboah earning call-ups after impressive displays for their clubs.

Josephine Afua Kyerewaa Bonsu, a winger for German Bundesliga side Carl Zeiss Jena, will also make the squad. She has been a key player for her club, contributing goals and assists, and will add attacking depth to the Black Queens ahead of the upcoming Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Captain Portia Boakye, Justice Ama Tweneboaa, Jennifer Cudjoe, Doris Boaduwaa, Princella Adubea, and Evelyn Badu are all part of the squad for the Morocco camp, which marks the start of a new chapter under BjÃ¶rkegren.

The training camp will allow the team to fine-tune tactics and build chemistry ahead of future competitions.