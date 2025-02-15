Black Queens coach Kim Bjorkegren pledges to improve Ghana's FIFA Rankings

Newly appointed Black Queens coach, Kim Bjorkegren has assured to improve Ghana’s ranking in FIFA’s global standings.

The Swedish gaffer made this pledge after he was officially unveiled as the head coach of Ghana's women's senior national team.

Bjorkegren replaces Nora Huptle, who departed to coach Zambia after her contract expired and signed a two-year contract.

Speaking at a presser held on Friday, February 14, 2025, the 43-year-old vowed to improve the team's position on the FIFA ranking.

“I know there has been a lot of good work done in the past couple of years. I know a little about the Volta project, and that’s something we will keep working on and discussingâ€”to change the momentum and keep moving in the right direction," he said.

"When it comes to the FIFA ranking, we are currently 66th, and I think that’s way too high, to be honest. With the quality we already have, we should be in a better position. And like I said, in the long term, we will certainly get there," he added.

The coach’s appointment comes as Ghana seeks to re-establish itself as a dominant force in women’s football.

Bjorkegren's first game will come up against Morocco in a friendly game as a part of the team's preparation ahead of the 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) later this year.