Black Queens coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren begins player-monitoring mission in Europe

Black Queens head coach, Kim Lars Bjorkegren, has commenced a player-monitoring mission in Europe as part of efforts to keep tabs of players and identify new talents for the national team.

The tactician took charge of his first assignment in February when he led the Black Queens to Morocco for a training tour.

During the tour, Ghana lost 1-0 to the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco in the only international friendly match played during the tour.

After that assignment, Coach Kim Lars has travelled to Europe to monitor players.

His first stop was Sweden, where he watched a former Black Princesses star, Sharon Sampson, in action for Piteå IF in the Swedish Cup. Sharon, who recently joined the Swedish giants, played a key role as her team defeated Alingsås IF 1-0.

The monitoring tour will help the new Black Queens coach to select the right players ahead of upcoming international friendlies and the Women's African Cup of Nations (WAFCON).