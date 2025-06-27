Black Queens Coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren compares team to PSG’s UCL winning team ahead of 2025 WAFCON

The head coach of Ghana’s Black Queens, Kim Lars Bjorkegren, has compared his team to the PSG side that won the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League.

According to him, although there are no global superstars in his team, there are some good players who can succeed if they emulate PSG and play as a unit at the 2025 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Speaking to CAFOnline, Coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren said he believes the secret weapon of the Black Queens heading into the tournament is their squad depth.

“Our depth is our strength. We may not have global superstars like other teams, but we have many good players. Like PSG’s recent Champions League success without big-name stars, we can thrive as a collective unit,” the coach said.

Coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren continued, “The group has a strong bond off the pitch, and that shows in training. There’s still room to improve in fitness and intensity, but the team spirit is excellent. That fighting spirit will carry us far.”

The Black Queens are already in Morocco preparing for the 2025 WAFCON. The team in the past week has beaten Malawi and Benin in separate friendly matches.

Coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren and his side will play a final friendly match against Nigeria on June 29, before the WAFCON kicks off in Morocco on July 5.