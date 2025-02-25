Black Queens coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren determined to build the best Black Queens team

The head coach of Ghana’s Black Queens, Kim Lars BjÃ¶rkegren has noted that he is determined to build a very strong team.

After the national team’s training tour in Morocco, the Swedish tactician has assured that he will monitor players at their clubs to ensure he selects the best team for the next assignment.

“We used 17 players against Morocco and I’m looking forward to seeing all of them. There are so many great players in Ghana. I also know that even if we bring 23 players to this camp there are another 23 that potentially can help us in the future.

“So my job now after the camp is to watch even more games when they are playing their club teams to make sure that in the end, we have the best squad,” coach Kim Lars BjÃ¶rkegren told the media team of the Ghana FA in an interview.

Although coach Kim Lars BjÃ¶rkegren lost his first game in charge of the Black Queens, he is confident about what the team can achieve in the future.

He was impressed with the quality shown by his players in camp and believes the team is moving in the right direction.