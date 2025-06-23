Black Queens coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren focused on continued improvement ahead of 2025 WAFCON

The head coach of the Black Queens of Ghana, Kim Lars BjÃ¶rkegren, has assured that his team is determined to improve before the start of the 2025 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

According to him, the plan is to get his players in the best physical condition to ensure they are able to perform at the highest level at the upcoming tournament in Morocco.

“We think that physically we can be a little bit faster, a little bit stronger, better prepared and run a little more in the games, and that’s one thing we are trying to solve. All the girls are working really hard to be physically prepared for the WAFCON,” Coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren told the media team of the Ghana FA in an interview.

The 2025 WAFCON is scheduled to be played in Morocco from July 5 to July 26.

The Black Queens of Ghana are in Group C alongside defending Champions South Africa, Mali and Tanzania.

The Queens will open their campaign at the tournament in a tough clash against the defending Champions on July 7.