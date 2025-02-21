Black Queens coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren proud of players despite defeat to Morocco’s Atlas Lionesses

The head coach of Ghana’s Black Queens, Kim Lars BjÃ¶rkegren was disappointed with the team’s 1-0 defeat to the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco on Friday but praised his players for a good performance.

Speaking in his post-match interview after the loss, the Swedish tactician indicated that his team deserved at least a draw after a spirited effort against the hosts.

He believes the Black Queens were unlucky to concede late in the game, leading to the defeat.

“This is the worst feeling to have as a coach and as a player. When you work hard for almost a whole game you deserve a draw result. You have the chances to actually win and then you are unlucky in the end, the ball bouncing and they score when there is nothing left.

“I’m really proud of the girls. They worked hard. There haven’t been so many trainings together. The focus has been to work as a group and be well-organised in defense. They did an amazing job. I’m happy with the girls,” coach Kim Lars BjÃ¶rkegren told the media team of the GFA.

The coach and his players are in Morocco for a short training tour. After the friendly against Morocco, the Queens will play against AS FAR before ending the tour.