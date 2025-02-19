Black Queens coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren sets sight on qualifying for 2027 Women's World Cup

Newly appointed Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren has outlined his ambition to guide Ghana to the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup as he begins his tenure with the national team.

The Swedish coach, who was officially unveiled in Accra last week, has signed a two-year contract and has already joined the squad in Morocco.

The team is preparing for an international friendly against the North African side on Friday as part of their build-up to upcoming competitions.

Bjorkegren replaces Nora HÃ¤uptle, who departed after the expiration of her contract to take charge of Zambia.

Speaking about his objectives, he emphasized the importance of consistent improvement and securing a place among Africa’s top four teams.

“The Women’s Africa Cup of Nations is on the way, and we have the Women’s World Cup in Brazil. We have to start now and make sure we improve each day,” he stated.

“We are going to do everything to make the people proud of the women’s national team.

“We need to make sure that, in the long run, the Black Queens are a top-four team in Africa. For me, the immediate task is to make sure we are in the top four in the next AFCON and guarantee we will be in Brazil.”