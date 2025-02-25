Black Queens coach Kim Lars praises players for hard work and team spirit during Morocco training camp

The Black Queens' training camp in Morocco has concluded, and head coach Kim Lars BjÃ¶rkegren is full of praise for his players.

Despite a narrow 1-0 defeat to Morocco in their first friendly match, BjÃ¶rkegren highlighted the team's dedication and unity. "We are having a great team spirit here. They have worked hard in training. We did a job in the game against Morocco even if the result was not what we were hoping for. They followed all the instruction and they did well. We are leaving as a better group and a better team," he said.

The match against Morocco was a challenging start for the new coach, with a late goal from Sakina Ouzraoui securing the win for the hosts.

Originally, the Black Queens were scheduled to play a second friendly against Raja Casablanca Women. However, this match was called off due to unforeseen circumstances beyond the Ghana Football Association's control.

Despite these setbacks, Coach BjÃ¶rkegren remains optimistic about the team's progress and their preparations for the upcoming Women's Africa Cup of Nations.