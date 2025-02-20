Black Queens coach Kim Lars ready to give all players a chance to showcase their abilities in Morocco game

The head coach of Ghana’s Black Queens, Kim Lars BjÃ¶rkegren, has indicated that he will be giving all his players in a camp a chance to showcase their abilities during the friendly match against the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco.

The Ghana women’s national team will lock horns with their counterparts from North Africa on Friday, February 21, in what will be a high-profile friendly match.

Speaking in a pre-match interview, coach Kim Lars BjÃ¶rkegren argued that giving gall his players a chance to feature in the game is important.

“It's essential to give all players a chance to showcase their abilities. We need to balance short-term and long-term goals, focusing on building for the future. I want to see all players participate in both games and training sessions, ensuring everyone gets a chance to demonstrate their potential,” the Black Queens coach told the media team of the Ghana FA in an interview.

Kim Lars BjÃ¶rkegren is hoping for a positive result against Morocco on Friday to ensure a good start to the new chapter of his career.