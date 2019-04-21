Black Queens coach Mercy Tagoe defends call-ups: You don't want WAFU trophy more than me

Black Queens coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo has defended her call-ups for the WAFU Zone B Women's Cup of Nations tournament in Cote d'Ivoire in May.

The ex-international invited 30 players for camping at the Cape Coast Stadium to prepare for their title defence.

The Queens tested their readiness for the clash with a 12-0 win over Combined Forces Ladies.

Tagoe-Quarcoo believes she has called up the best players in the country for the upcoming international assignment.

''It's not everybody who will like the selection but those out there should know that I even want to retain the cup more than what they want,'' she told the media.

''I am pleading with them to pray for us, support in any way so we go and defend the cup and bring it back. I didn’t bring Evelyn Yeboah who was the best goalkeeper in just ended Women's competition because she's young and inexperienced.

By Ayishatu Zakaria Ali