Black Queens coach Mercy Tagoe names squad for Gabon qualifier

Black Queens coach Mercy Tagoe has named her 18 players for the upcoming international assignment against Gabon.

The former Black Queens player named a team without two of her key players Abdulai Mukarama and Princella Adubea for the game against Gabon on Wednesday.

The qualifier is for the the 2020 Olympic game in Tokyo.

SEE LIST BELOW

Fafali Dumehasi Abigail T- Mensah

Gladys Anfobea Anastasia Achiaa Felicity Asuako Rita Okyere Juliet Achampong justice Tweneboa Janet Egyir Ellen Coleman Ophelia Amponsah Elizabeth Owusua

Alice Kusi Portia Boakye Grace Animah Priscilla Okyere Millot Pokuaa Grace Asantewaa