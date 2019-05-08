Black Queens coach Mercy Tagoe ready for WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations

Black Queens coach Mercy Quarcoo-Tagoe says her team is very well prepared for the defence of the WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Ghana, the defending champions will begin their campaign against Togo on Wednesday, with Mercy Tagoe claiming the success from the last edition has placed some pressure on her team.

Having arrived in Abidjan on Monday, the team has already held a couple of training session at the Champroux Sports Stadium.

“Winning the maiden edition has put pressure on us,” Tagoe told the media before the game.

“Our motivation is our own team.

“We are very familiar with the AstroTurf, it’s not going to be a problem.

“We trained on it before moving to Ivory Coast,” she added.

The team will next face Senegal and Ivory Coast in the groups other games.