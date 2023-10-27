Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle aims to continue winning streak in Olympic qualifiers against Benin

Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle, has emphasized her team's desire to maintain their winning momentum ahead of their 2024 Paris Olympic Games qualifying match against Benin in Cotonou.

Since taking the helm in February, Hauptle has overseen a transformation of the team, guiding them to seven consecutive victories while impressively scoring 26 goals without conceding any.

Addressing the media in preparation for the second round of the 2024 Olympic qualifiers against Benin, Hauptle expressed her intention to carry forward this winning streak when her team takes the field on Friday. She also commended her team's training efforts in preparation for the upcoming match.

Hauptle stated, "We've arrived in Benin well for the second Olympic round qualifier, and we are still on our mission Volta. We are still unbeaten and have not conceded any goals; we want to continue this way. We've worked hard this week, focusing on our values. It's all about defending well, our unity, and determination."

The first leg of this crucial match will be played on Friday, October 27, in Benin, with the return fixture scheduled for four days later in Ghana. The Black Queens are confident in their ability to secure qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.