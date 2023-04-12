Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle expects more matches to build team

Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle believes that her team still has more work to do as they continue preparing for upcoming tournaments.

The Swiss tactician recently took over the West African side and has led them to victories in all three games under her leadership, including a doubleheader against the Teranga Lionesses of Senegal, which the Black Queens won 3-0 and 1-0.

While Hauptle was generally pleased with the outcomes of these matches, she admitted that there is still more work to be done, and she believes that the team will benefit from playing against more opponents.

“I think, all in all, in the end, we deserved this victory, we also need to give respect to Senegal.”

“I think we had the patience also, we knew we have quality and in the end, sometimes you play not so beautifully, but you still win and this is very important.

“Yes we go step by step, we still need to work a lot on our principles, the players need to find each other.

“We are still in the building process of this team and it is very important again, that we have friendly games.

“We can play against different kinds of opponents, which gives us different tasks to fulfil then we go into the qualification series,” Hauptle said.

Black Queens are aiming to get back into the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in 2024, having missed out on the previous edition in Morocco following a 2-1 aggregate defeat to Nigeria in the final round of qualifiers.