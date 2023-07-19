Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle happy with improved performance in victory over Guinea

Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle has expressed her delight at her side's strong performance in their 2024 Olympic Games qualifying first-round return match against Guinea.

They defeated their West African counterparts 4-0 on Tuesday at the Accra Sports Stadium to complete a resounding 7-0 aggregate to move closer to their dream of qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Black Queens put up a strong performance, with Evelyn Badu scoring twice with Princella Adubea and replacement Firdaus Yakuba also finding the net.

After the game, Hauptle lauded her team's improved performance over their last performance against Guinea, in which they recorded a 3-0 win.

"We levelled up against the first leg in Guinea. The pitch was much better, so our possession [of the ball] was good," Hauptle said.

"We didn't allow them to have counterattacks. We had a big dominance on the pitch.

"The only thing I would say is that maybe we should have scored a bit more goals out of these chances.”

Ghana is expected to take on Benin in October as they aim to make it to the Olympic Games.