Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle highlights team's ongoing transformation

Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle has insisted that her team still has a lot of work to do in their preparations for upcoming tournaments despite securing three victories, including a doubleheader against the Teranga Lionesses of Senegal.

The coach expressed her satisfaction with the outcome of the matches but acknowledged the need for more games against a variety of opponents to help her team develop and fine-tune their strategies.

The Black Queens are currently in the process of building their team, and friendly matches against different opponents will be essential to fulfill their objectives before the qualification series.

Hauptle stated, "We still need to work a lot on our principles, the players need to find each other. We are still in the building process of this team, and it is very important again that we have friendly games."

The coach also emphasized the importance of showing respect to their opponents. Despite winning against Senegal, she acknowledged the effort and quality of their opponents, saying, "I think, all in all, in the end, we deserved this victory, we also need to give respect to Senegal. I think we had the patience also, we knew we have quality, and in the end, sometimes you play not so beautifully, but you still win, and this is very important."

The Black Queens are aiming to qualify for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in 2024 after missing out on the previous edition due to a 2-1 aggregate defeat to Nigeria in the final round of qualifiers.