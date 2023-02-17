Black Queens coach Nora Häuptle - 'I want committed players'

Head coach of the senior women’s national team Nora Häuptle says she is only willing to work with players who are devoted.

Black Queens coach Nora Häuptle has invited 30 players to the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, who are currently preparing for their friendlies against Benin and Togo.

Coach Nora Häuptle’s side will depart Accra on Friday for Cotonou where they will take on Benin on Sunday, February 19 before locking horns with Togo on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Ahead of their departure, the Swiss has said: “First of all it’s about bringing the best player in the national team. There are so many players who play in very good leagues abroad but they also need to give a commitment for the Black Queens. I only want to work with players who commit with a fully heart for the Black Queens.”