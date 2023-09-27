Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle maintain focus despite 12-0 win over Rwanda

Black Queens coach Nora Häuptle has emphasised that her team is not getting carried away by their impressive 12-0 aggregate victory over Rwanda in the 2024 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations first-round qualifiers.

While celebrating the victory, Häuptle stressed that the team is a work in progress and has plenty of room for improvement as they prepare for future games.

"We are always working on our performance, and when we put a good performance on the pitch, the result will follow," Häuptle said after the game. "So we just released all those results from our minds, and there are plenty of things to work on."

In the first leg, Ghana defeated Rwanda 7-0 in Kigali, setting the stage for their dominant performance in the return leg at the Accra Sports Stadium.

During the second leg, Alice Kusi was the star with a hat-trick, scoring in the 22nd, 26th, and 37th minutes, giving the Black Queens a comfortable lead. Evelyn Badu added the fourth goal in the 42nd minute, while Stella Nyamekye contributed the fifth goal in added time.

Black Queens' impressive form has earned them a spot in the final round of qualifiers, where they will face Namibia in November.