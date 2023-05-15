Black Queens coach Nora Häuptle monitors Ghanaian talent in Denmark

Black Queens coach Nora Häuptle travelled to Denmark over the weekend to attend the match between FC Nordsjaelland Women and HB Koege Women as part of her ongoing player monitoring program in Europe.

Ghanaian midfielder Princess Dankwa Marfo was in action for FC Nordsjaelland Women, scoring a goal in the 32nd minute of the game as they drew 1-1 with league leaders HB Koege Women in the Danish Women's Premier League.

The 19-year-old, who is a product of the Right to Dream Academy, played the full 90 minutes.

Häuptle's commitment to monitoring players of Ghanaian descent around the world is part of a special program aimed at recruiting the best players available for future Black Queens assignments.

With her focus on identifying top talent, it is clear that Ghana's women's football team is poised for future success.