Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle names 33 players for Japan friendly

Black Queens coach Nora HÃ¤uptle has announced a 33-player squad for an upcoming international friendly against Japan, as part of preparations for the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The friendly is scheduled for July 13, 2024, at the Kanazawa Go Go Curry Stadium in Tokyo.

The squad features notable inclusions such as Princess Marfo from Bay FC, Bridget Adu of Luton FC, and Mukarama Abdulai, the FIFA U-17 World Cup Golden Boot winner.

Other key players include Wasila Diwura Soale, Nina Norshie, Mavis Owusu, Adama Alhassan, and Victoria Osei.

This friendly against Japan is particularly significant as the Asian side gears up for the Olympic Games in Paris, viewing Ghana as a formidable opponent to test their readiness.

Full Squad List:

The players are expected to report to camp in Accra starting Tuesday, July 2, 2024, to begin intensive preparations for both the friendly and the upcoming WAFCON tournament.

The friendly against Japan serves as a critical test for the Black Queens as they build up towards WAFCON 2024. It also provides an opportunity for the team to fine-tune their strategies and foster team cohesion against a high-caliber opponent.

Coach Nora HÃ¤uptle is confident that the blend of experienced players and rising stars in the squad will provide a competitive edge as the team aims to make a significant impact in Morocco.

The Black Queens will be looking to leverage this friendly to assess their readiness and make necessary adjustments ahead of the continental tournament, with the ultimate goal of securing a spot in the 2024 Olympic Games.