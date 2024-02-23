Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle rallies Ghanaians to support team in Olympic quest

Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle is calling on Ghanaians to support the team in their quest to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The team faces Zambia in the first leg of their qualifier on Friday in Accra, with the second leg set to take place in Lusaka five days later.

The winner of the tie will move on to the final qualifying round, where they will face either Morocco or Tunisia for a spot in the Olympic Games.

Hauptle, who has led the Black Queens to 10 victories in 11 matches, is confident in her team's abilities but recognizes the importance of home support.

"We need the support, we need togetherness, everybody here in Ghana, the spectators, footballers, coaches. Let's come together and let's have a big football party tomorrow," she urged.

The team concluded their preparations on Thursday, with the players in high spirits after receiving their bonuses. They had previously threatened to boycott the match due to a delay in payment, but the issue was resolved ahead of the game.

Black Queens are looking to make history by becoming the first Ghanaian football team to qualify for the Olympic Games since 2004, and Hauptle is hoping that the nation will get behind them in their pursuit of this goal.

"We want to make Ghana proud, we want to make history, and we want to go to the Olympic Games," she said. "So, let's come together and support each other."