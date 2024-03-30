Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle reveals admiration for Zambia striker Barbra Banda

Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle has disclosed her admiration for Zambian striker Barbra Banda, revealing that she had attempted to add the prolific forward to her squad during her tenure with a previous team.

Hauptle expressed regret that the move did not materialise, depriving her of the opportunity to work with one of the world's top female footballers.

Hauptle's admiration for Banda comes in the wake of Ghana's recent clash with the Zambian national team, the Copper Queens, in the Olympic Games Women's Football qualifiers, which saw Zambia emerge victorious with a 4-3 aggregate scoreline.

The Swiss tactician singled out Orlando Pride forward Banda for praise, emphasising her exceptional talent and impact on the pitch. Hauptle's interest in Zambian players appears to extend back to her time at SC Sand, where she made efforts to sign Banda in 2020.

"Barbra Banda was already in China during the Covid season, and their league was on hold," Hauptle revealed to BBC Sport. "So we put in an offer, but her salary was too high to secure her on loan."

Although Hauptle's attempt to bring Banda to SC Sand ultimately fell through, she continued to follow the striker's career closely. After leaving SC Sand in 2021 and subsequently coaching in Israel, Hauptle assumed the role of coach for the Ghanaian national team, the Black Queens. Under her guidance, the Black Queens went unbeaten for nine games and secured qualification for the upcoming Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Following Ghana's defeat to Zambia in Ndola, Hauptle vowed to continue challenging the Copper Queens if they cross paths again at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, the dates of which are yet to be determined.

Banda's recent transfer to Orlando Pride from Chinese club Shanghai Shengli made headlines, with the record-breaking fee of $740,000 (£581,000) marking the second-highest transfer fee in women's football history.

This move follows closely behind Bay FC's acquisition of Banda's Zambia teammate Rachel Kundananji for a world-record fee of $860,000 (£685,000) the previous month.