Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle scouts Saudi-based Ghanaian players

Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle travelled to Saudi Arabia to monitor Ghanaian players in the Women's League.

Several Ghanaian footballers including first-choice goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan ply their trades in the Saudi topflight league.

Nora Hauptle's first stop was in Jeddah, where she watched Ghanaian duo Alice Kusi and Cecilia Hagan, who play for Al Ahli.

The gaffer will also monitor red-hot forward Mavis Owusu of Al Hilal.

The Black Queens' next assignment is in February where the team will face Zambia in the Olympic Games qualifier.

Under the tutelage of Nara Hauptle, the team has won ten of their 11 games.

The Swiss trainer led the Black Queens to qualify for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in eight years.