Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle takes pride in clean sheet against Benin

Black Queens head coach Nora Hauptle has expressed her satisfaction with her team's ability to keep a clean sheet against Benin in their second-round 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers.

She emphasised that the clean sheet makes her even prouder than scoring three goals. Hauptle's side secured a 3-0 victory in Cotonou and are now favourites heading into the second leg in Accra on Tuesday.

Reflecting on the match in Benin, Nora Hauptle acknowledged that her side allowed a couple of significant chances but managed to maintain a clean sheet. She stated, "We gave them two big chances, but I am very happy that we still kept a clean sheet. That makes me even more proud than scoring three goals. In the second half, we could have scored one or two goals more."

She added, "In all, I am very satisfied, but we lost a lot of energy on the pitch. Now it's about good recuperation. We will give 150% when we play on Tuesday."

Under Nora Hauptle's management, the Black Queens have played eight games, scoring 29 goals without conceding any.