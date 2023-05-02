Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle watches Charlton Athletic winger Freda Ayisi during Europe tour

Black Queens coach, Nora Hauptle travelled to England to watch Charlton Athletic forward Freda Ayisi in the English WSL 2.

The Ghana women's national team coach is hoping to convince the English-born Ghanaian switch allegiance and represent the Black Queens.

Ayisi starred in the final game of the campaign after providing an assist in the 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace Women over the weekend.

Hauptle has been on a monitoring tour in Europe as she continues her rebuilding of the Black Queens.

The Swiss manager has led the Black Queens to victories over Togo, Benin and Senegal since taking over as coach.

The Black Queens missed the last Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco and have set sights on making a return in the next edition.