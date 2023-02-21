Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle wins debut game against Benin in friendly 

Ghana’s Black Queens beat Benin 3-0 in a friendly match, in Nora Hauptle’s first game in charge of the team.

Goals from Princess Owusu, Princella Adubea, and Evelyn Badu, gave the Women’s Senior National team the win in Cotonou on Sunday afternoon.

Nora Hauptle who took over from Mercy Tagoe about a month ago, has been charged with leading the team back to success after they failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations last year in Morocco, which meant they missed out on a spot in the Women’s World Cup as well.

The Black Queens will now prepare for their next friendly game against Togo on Saturday, February 25.

The friendly games will serve as part of preparations for the 2023 WAFU B Cup of Nations and qualifiers for the African Women’s Cup of Nations in 2024.