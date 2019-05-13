Black Queens coach rings two changes to face hosts Ivory Coast for table-topping clash

Black Queens coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo has made two changes to her starting line-up that will face hosts Ivory Coast on Monday afternoon in the 2019 WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations.

Youngster Mukaram Abdulai who started in the 6-0 drubbing of Togo have been dropped to bench and the experienced Janet Ayieyam has reclaimed her spot.

Alice Kusi also makes a return to the starting line-up to replace Evelyn Badu.

Captain Fafali Dumehasi has maintained her position between the sticks while Janet Egyir,Rita Okyere,Gladys Amfobea and Ellen Coleman form the back line.

The match will kickoff at 16:00 GMT (4PM).

Below is the full line up against Ivory Coast;

Fafali Dumehasi-Ellen Coleman, Janet Egyir, Rita Okyere, Gladys Amfobea, Grace Animah, Juliet Acheampong Grace Asantewaa, Mavis Owusu, Alice Kusi, Jane Ayieyam

By Ayishatu Zakaria Ali