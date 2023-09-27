Black Queens coach says there is more work to do despite 12-0 aggregate win over Rwanda

Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle has stated that there is more to work on in her team despite their recent impressive performances.

Following Ghana's 5-0 victory over Rwanda in the second leg of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier, the team took their overall goal tally to 26 in seven games under the Swiss tactician as they remain undefeated with a 100% record.

Hauptle praised her team for their performance, which secured a 12-0 aggregate win and progression to the next round.

In a post-match interview, Hauptle stated her satisfaction with the result but emphasised the need for her team to maintain their hard work and strive for further improvement.

“People ask me how many goals will you score. I tell them this is the wrong question because all the time we work on our performance. When we perform well we know the result will follow. We are happy. We had a good game. We passed to the second round so the coach is satisfied but still more work to do,” Coach Nora Hauptle said.

Following the win Ghana will now shift focus to their next hurdle which is the second round of qualifiers where Namibia stand in their way as both teams vie for a place in the 2024 WAFCON