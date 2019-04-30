Black Queens coach settles on final 20 players for WAFU Zone B Nations Cup

Black Queens coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo has named her 20-man squad to defend their WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations title in Cote d'Ivoire next month.

The ex-international settled on her final squad after dropping five players from their camp in Cape Coast.

Faustina Kyereme (Immigrations Ladies), Leticia Adjei (Samaria Ladies), Veronica Darkwa - Ashtown Ladies, Abigail Tawiah Owusu (Elmina Sea lions), Elizabeth Owusuaa- Elmina Sea Lions failed to make the cut.

The team will leave next week to Abidjan where they will be playing Senegal, Togo and hosts Cote D'Ivoire.

The 2019 WAFU Zone B Women's Cup of Nations will run from 8-19 May.

Black Queens squad:

Goalkeepers: Goalkeepers: Fafali Dumehasi (Police Ladies) Barikisu Isshaku (Northern Ladies), Azume Adams (Prisons Ladies)

Defenders: Janet Agyir (Hasaacas Ladies), Gladays Amfobea (LadyStrikers), Ellen Coleman (LadyStrikers), Justice Tweneboa (Ampem Darkoa), Anatasia Akyaa (Sea Lions), Blessing Agbomadzi (Sea Lions Ladies), Rita Okyere (Prisons Ladies).

Midfielders: Juliet Acheampong (Prisons), Grace Asantewaa (Ampem Darkoa), Diana Weige (Halifax Ladies), Grace Animah (Police Ladies) Evelyn Badu (Hasaacas Ladies), Linda Addai ( Soccer Intellectuals).

Strikers: Alice Kusi (Fabulous), Mavis Owusu (Ampem Darkoa), Mukarama Abdulai (Northern Ladies), Jane Ayieyam (Police Ladies)