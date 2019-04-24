Black Queens coach snubs foreign-based stars for WAFU Cup of Nations

Black Queens coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo says no foreign-based player will be invited for next month’s WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations.

The ex-international and retired referee has been working a predominately home-based players for the upcoming tournament in Cote D'Ivoire.

Tagoe-Quarcoo had some foreign-based players in her squad that won the maiden tournament last year in Abidjan.

"To talk of foreign-based players, everybody is a good player and some of the locally-based players are equally good as the foreign-based players," Tagoe said.

"If you have players for all the positions, why then do you go out of the way to invite foreign-based players, meanwhile they are busy playing their leagues?"

Ghana will run from 8-18 May, 2019.