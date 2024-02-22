Black Queens complete preparations for Zambia showdown

Black Queens are ready to take on Zambia in the first leg of their Olympic qualifier, following a successful training camp and a timely bonus payment to the players.

Head coach Nora Hauptle has been leading the team in preparation since last Monday, and the final training session was held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday.

In a boost to the team's morale, each player received a $7500 cheque as part of their outstanding bonuses, just before the final training session.

New forward Freda Ayisi took to social media to appeal to Ghanaians to come out and support the team during the game, emphasising the importance of the crowd's energy in their quest for victory.

Show some love to all of us - @FredaAyisi 🤝🏾 📍 🇬🇭 v 🇿🇲 🗒️: Friday February 23 🏟️: Accra Sports Stadium ⏱️: 5:00pm #MissionVolta🔛#ShineBlackQueens ✨🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/dmFM1LuoCK — Ghana Women National Teams 🇬🇭 (@GhanaWNT) February 22, 2024

Black Queens are eager to make a strong start in the first leg, which takes place on Friday, February 23, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

A win would give them an advantage going into the reverse fixture next Wednesday, and one step closer to realising their dream of qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games.

With the team's spirits high and their focus sharp, Ghanaians can expect an exciting and intense match between the Black Queens and the Copper Queens of Zambia.

The stage is set for an epic battle, and the Black Queens are ready to give their all to emerge victorious.