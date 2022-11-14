Black Queens defender Blessing Agbomadzi wins CAF Women's Champions League with AS FAR

Black Queens defender Blessing Shine Agbomadzi has become the first female Ghanaian footballer to win the prestigious CAF Women's Champions League.

The AS FAR defender starred for the Moroccans as they walloped holders Mamelodi Sundowns 4-0 in the finals at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah.

AS FAR got off to a great start after Fatima Tagnaout opened the scoring from the spot to give the North Africans a first half lead.

After the break, the Moroccans backed by thousands of their home fans were rampant with forward Ibtissam Jraidi netting a hat-trick.

Blessing is winning the competition for the first time after losing it on her first try with Ghanaian giants Hasaacas Ladies.

The former Black Princesses player joined AS FAR before the start of the competition and has since been an integral member of the team.

She lasted the entire duration of the game last night and will be hoping to help her side make a return to the tournament next year.