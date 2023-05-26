Black Queens defender Blessing Agbomadzi wins Moroccan league with FAR Rabat

Black Queens defender Blessing Shine Agbomadiz has completed the double with FAR Rabat after adding the league to the Throne Cup.

The Ghanaian footballer played a pivotal role as the Moroccan giants sealed their tenth national league triumph.

The Moroccan giants swept aside their opponents in the league to emerge champions one again.

"Words are not enough to say thank you Lord .. From the beginning of the season to the end it been a great time and God has been so good CHAMPIONS of Morocco yeeesss we made it again another medal," wrote an excited Blessing on Twitter.

She was also part of the team that won the Moroccan Throne Cup early this year.

Rabat will be competing in the Women's CAF Champions League.