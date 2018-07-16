Black Queens defender Faustina Ampah helps FC Minsk to Amber Cup victory

Black Queens defender Faustina Ampah played a pivotal role as Belarussian giants FC Minsk beat Gintra Universitetas to win the Amber Cup.

The Ghanaian defender traveled with Minsk to Lithuania where they recorded a 4-1 win over Gintra Universitetas.

Minsk came from a goal down to beat Universitetas 4-1, after the host had taken the lead as early as the 11th minute.

The Ghana international has been a key member of FC Minsk, who won the double in Belarus last season. Ampah is expected to play a crucial role in the club's campaign this season in both domestic and continental competition.

Faustina Ampah played for the Black Queens at the WAFU Cup on nations in Ivory Coast last February, where Ghana emerged victorious.

