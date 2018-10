Black Queens defender Faustina Ampah has won the Belarusian Women's League with FC Minsk with two matches to spare.

Ampah and her teammates were handed the trophy on Saturday after the 12-0 win over Bobruichanka.

The 21-year-old has scored two goals this season after 19 rounds of matches.

Ampah will fly out to join her international teammates prepare for the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations after their final league match on Saturday.