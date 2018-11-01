Black Queens defender Faustina eyes AWCON triumph

Belarus based defender Faustina Ampah has set sights on winning the Africa Women Cup of Nations with the Black Queens.

After helping the team win the WAFU women's Cup of Nations earlier this year, the FK Minsk defender is confident of achieving success with the team at the AWCON.

"Let's relive it. Let's add another trophy. #AWCON," she posted on Twitter.

Faustina Ampah has enjoyed an exceptional season with FK Minsk this season, winning the league title and the Baltik Cup to add to her successes this year.

The 21 year old is yet to join the team in camp, after finishing her season days ago but a lot will be expected from the strong defender in this month's competition.

The Black Queens are currently in Zambia, where they will be playing the Shipolopolo in a pre-AWCON friendly.

The team has lined up preparatory games with Kenya and South Africa ahead of the tournament which starts on November 17th.

Ghana will open her campaign against Algeria.

