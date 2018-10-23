Black Queens defender Linda Eshun happy with AWCON draw

Black Queens defender Linda Eshun is happy with the Africa Women Cup of Nations draw for Ghana.

Ghana has been paired with North African giants Algeria, Mali and Cameroon but the experienced defender believes the draw is a good one for the Black Queens.

“We are happy with the draw and the countries that are in our group. We have played all the countries in our group before and they pose no threat at all. We are ready to play and make it out of our group,” she said.